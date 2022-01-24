Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Authentication Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ka
keycloak-angular
Easy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
44.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@auth0/angular-jwt
Helper library for handling JWTs in Angular 2+ apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
168K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
noc
ng-oidc-client
An Angular package wrapping oidc-client library to manage authentication with OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 in a reactive way using NgRx.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
aao
angular-auth-oidc-client
npm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@auth0/auth0-angular
Auth0 SDK for Angular Single Page Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
35.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@okta/okta-angular
Angular SDK for Okta's OIDC flow
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angularx-social-login
Social login and authentication module for Angular 9
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@delon/auth
Delon is a set of essential modules for ng-alain. https://github.com/ng-alain/ng-alain/issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
452
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ibmcloud-appid-js
Client-side javascript SDK for the IBM Cloud App ID service
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naf
ngx-auth-firebaseui
Angular Material UI component for firebase authentication
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
568
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-api-utils
ngx-api-utils is a lean library of utilities and helpers to quickly integrate any HTTP API (REST, Ajax, and any other) with Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular2-jwt
Helper library for handling JWTs in Angular 2+ apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@narik/jwt-authentication
A framework to simplify creating Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sat
satellizer
Token-based AngularJS Authentication
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-auth
Angular 7+ Authentication Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-token
🔑 Token based authentication service for Angular with interceptor and multi-user support. Works best with devise token auth for Rails. Example:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
a6s
angular-6-social-login
Social authentication module for Angular 6. Includes Facebook and Google login with AOT compatibility.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
608
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-oauth2
AngularJS OAuth2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
599
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asl
angular5-social-login
Social authentication module for Angular 5. Includes Facebook and Google login with AOT compatibility.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
au
angular-user
A generic user service with authentication, authorization and user data management.
Save
CC-BY-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
196
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angular2-token
🔑 Token based authentication service for Angular with interceptor and multi-user support. Works best with devise token auth for Rails. Example:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asl
angular2-social-login
Simple client side social authentication for Angular2 application.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-jwt-auth
Angular authentication module with JSON Web tokens.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-auth/core
Auth0 platform implementation and JWT authentication utility for Angular & Angular Universal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nj
ng-jwt
Provides an Angular auth module to handle authentication based on JWT.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
agl
angular2-google-login
Google oAuth authentication. This repository implements Google login using Angular2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aas
angular-authentication-service
Authentication Service For Angular 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ja
@devlearning/jwt-auth
Jwt Angular Authentication manager with automatic Refresh Token management.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
av
angular-visor
authentication and authorization module for angular apps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular2-auth
Provides an angular2 auth module to handle authentication based on JWT
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scb
social-cms-backend
Express middleware to provide schema-less REST APIs for creating a social networking website primarily using angular.js. It comes with built-in authentication, authorization and notification features.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mas
motu-angular2-social-login
Simple client side social authentication for Angular2 application.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-msal
Msal wrapper for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nam
namm
Node Angular Mongo SPA framework
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aut
@ngsm/auth
<p align="center"> <a href="https://github.com/ng-sm"> <img src="https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/64587411?s=150"> </a> </p> <p align="center"> Angular JWT Authentication module </p>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package