10 Best Angular Authentication Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ka

keycloak-angular

Easy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
44.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@auth0/angular-jwt

Helper library for handling JWTs in Angular 2+ apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
168K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
noc

ng-oidc-client

An Angular package wrapping oidc-client library to manage authentication with OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 in a reactive way using NgRx.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
aao

angular-auth-oidc-client

npm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@auth0/auth0-angular

Auth0 SDK for Angular Single Page Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
35.2K
Last Commit
4d ago

@okta/okta-angular

Angular SDK for Okta's OIDC flow

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
18d ago

angularx-social-login

Social login and authentication module for Angular 9

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@delon/auth

Delon is a set of essential modules for ng-alain. https://github.com/ng-alain/ng-alain/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
452
Last Commit
2d ago

ibmcloud-appid-js

Client-side javascript SDK for the IBM Cloud App ID service

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
13d ago
naf

ngx-auth-firebaseui

Angular Material UI component for firebase authentication

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
568
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
3mos ago

ngx-api-utils

ngx-api-utils is a lean library of utilities and helpers to quickly integrate any HTTP API (REST, Ajax, and any other) with Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
15d ago

angular2-jwt

Helper library for handling JWTs in Angular 2+ apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@narik/jwt-authentication

A framework to simplify creating Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
18d ago
sat

satellizer

Token-based AngularJS Authentication

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
na

ngx-auth

Angular 7+ Authentication Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
at

angular-token

🔑 Token based authentication service for Angular with interceptor and multi-user support. Works best with devise token auth for Rails. Example:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
a6s

angular-6-social-login

Social authentication module for Angular 6. Includes Facebook and Google login with AOT compatibility.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
608
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-oauth2

AngularJS OAuth2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
599
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
4yrs ago
asl

angular5-social-login

Social authentication module for Angular 5. Includes Facebook and Google login with AOT compatibility.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
4yrs ago
au

angular-user

A generic user service with authentication, authorization and user data management.

CC-BY-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
196
Last Commit
2yrs ago
at

angular2-token

🔑 Token based authentication service for Angular with interceptor and multi-user support. Works best with devise token auth for Rails. Example:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
372
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
1yr ago
asl

angular2-social-login

Simple client side social authentication for Angular2 application.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit

angular-jwt-auth

Angular authentication module with JSON Web tokens.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cor

@ngx-auth/core

Auth0 platform implementation and JWT authentication utility for Angular & Angular Universal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nj

ng-jwt

Provides an Angular auth module to handle authentication based on JWT.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4yrs ago
agl

angular2-google-login

Google oAuth authentication. This repository implements Google login using Angular2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aas

angular-authentication-service

Authentication Service For Angular 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
ja

@devlearning/jwt-auth

Jwt Angular Authentication manager with automatic Refresh Token management.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
av

angular-visor

authentication and authorization module for angular apps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aa

angular2-auth

Provides an angular2 auth module to handle authentication based on JWT

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
scb

social-cms-backend

Express middleware to provide schema-less REST APIs for creating a social networking website primarily using angular.js. It comes with built-in authentication, authorization and notification features.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mas

motu-angular2-social-login

Simple client side social authentication for Angular2 application.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
nm

ngx-msal

Msal wrapper for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nam

namm

Node Angular Mongo SPA framework

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aut

@ngsm/auth

<p align="center"> <a href="https://github.com/ng-sm"> <img src="https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/64587411?s=150"> </a> </p> <p align="center"> Angular JWT Authentication module </p>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit