Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Audio Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@vime/angular
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nme
ng-media-events
Angular directives for HTML5 audio/video media events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ip
io-player
Web component - Audio player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-plyr
Angular 6+ binding for Plyr video & audio player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nap
ngx-audio-player
A library for playing audio using HTML 5 audio for Angular 7/8/9/10.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-audio
Angular Directive for Playing Sounds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-soundmanager2plus
Angular 4+ Soundmanager Library with Shuffle and Progress&Volume Bar functions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ng-web-apis/audio
This is a library for declarative use of Web Audio API with Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nap
ngx-audio-player-material
This is a simple html5 wrapper to play audio using standard angular material for a material like view to match your angular material theme.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ia
ionic-audio
An audio player for Ionic 3 and Angular 4. Works with HTML 5 audio or native audio using Cordova Media plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
amp
ang-music-player
Angular audio player component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gp
gs-player
Simple music player user interface that easily adapts to any website interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angularjs-audio
Angular Directive for Playing Sounds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp
angular-media-player
AngularJS Directive that wraps <audio> or <video> tag exposing methods and properties to manipulate your player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@enlivensystems/ngx-audio-player
A library for playing audio using HTML 5 audio for Angular 7/8/9.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nip
@inok/ngx-inok-player
Audio Player for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cp
c3-player
Angular 6 Component Front Player for Audio streaming against Kurento
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
apn
audio-player-ng
Simple audio player module for angular 6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cloud-player
Angular6 music player to search and play YouTube, SoundCloud and Mixcloud tracks
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ymp
youtube-music-player
Convert youtube links to a music player and control it. Angular5 module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aap
angular-audio-player-html5-es6
Angular Audio Component Player HTML5 ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npn
naudio-player-ng
angular music player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
ng-openaudio
Openaudio is an Angular library component developped to manipulate audio source and visualize the sound
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-soundmanager2
SoundManager2 Music Player for Angular (ngx Angular v6+)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package