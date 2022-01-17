openbase logo
10 Best Angular Audio Player Libraries

@vime/angular

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
ng-media-events

Angular directives for HTML5 audio/video media events

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
io-player

Web component - Audio player

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-plyr

Angular 6+ binding for Plyr video & audio player

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-audio-player

A library for playing audio using HTML 5 audio for Angular 7/8/9/10.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-audio

Angular Directive for Playing Sounds

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-soundmanager2plus

Angular 4+ Soundmanager Library with Shuffle and Progress&Volume Bar functions.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago

@ng-web-apis/audio

This is a library for declarative use of Web Audio API with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-audio-player-material

This is a simple html5 wrapper to play audio using standard angular material for a material like view to match your angular material theme.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
ionic-audio

An audio player for Ionic 3 and Angular 4. Works with HTML 5 audio or native audio using Cordova Media plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
ang-music-player

Angular audio player component

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1yr ago
gs-player

Simple music player user interface that easily adapts to any website interface

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angularjs-audio

Angular Directive for Playing Sounds

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-media-player

AngularJS Directive that wraps <audio> or <video> tag exposing methods and properties to manipulate your player

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@enlivensystems/ngx-audio-player

A library for playing audio using HTML 5 audio for Angular 7/8/9.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
@inok/ngx-inok-player

Audio Player for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
c3-player

Angular 6 Component Front Player for Audio streaming against Kurento

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
audio-player-ng

Simple audio player module for angular 6

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago

cloud-player

Angular6 music player to search and play YouTube, SoundCloud and Mixcloud tracks

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
youtube-music-player

Convert youtube links to a music player and control it. Angular5 module.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
angular-audio-player-html5-es6

Angular Audio Component Player HTML5 ES6

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
naudio-player-ng

angular music player

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-openaudio

Openaudio is an Angular library component developped to manipulate audio source and visualize the sound

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-soundmanager2

SoundManager2 Music Player for Angular (ngx Angular v6+)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago