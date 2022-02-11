openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Animation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@angular/animations

The modern web developer’s platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
11Performant
tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np

ng-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

ngx-lottie

Fully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tc

tsparticles-core

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa

angular-animations

✨ Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

angular-animate

AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ca

css-animator

Animate elements using CSS classes with support for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
958
Last Commit
6mos ago
rsa

rfx-scroll-animation

Collection of packages useful for website development in angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4mos ago
nt

ngx-teximate

Angular text animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
2d ago
nc

ngx-countup

Animates a numerical value by counting to it - for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nra

ngx-router-animations

A collection of Router Animations for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
5d ago

@wizdm/animate

The ultimate SPA boilerplate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1mo ago
nao

ng2-animate-on-scroll

Simple Angular directive to add CSS animation class to element once scrolled to in the viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
na

ng-animate

🌙 A collection of cool, reusable and flexible animations for Angular 9+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
la

lazy-attr

Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
ac

angular2-counto

Angular 2 package for nice count animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nl

ng-lottie

Render After Effects animations on Angular based on lottie-web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
am

angular-motion

Fancy CSS3 animations for AngularJS 1.2+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nmi

ng-micro-interact

Micro Interaction Directive for Angular apps - based on native web animations and nothing more..

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6mos ago

@sentinel-one/s1-lottie

🦄 Lottie Animation Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
7mos ago
nw

ngx-wow

Angular module for WOW.js: a customizable library to reveal animations when you scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
na

ngx-animate

A very cool angular animation library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
864
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ns

ngx-scrollreveal

Angular directives for ScrollReveal : a JavaScript library for easily animating elements as they enter/leave the viewport.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nab

@pixelbits/ngx-animation-builder

A library for building angular animations from JSON objects

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
ns

@sreyaj/ng-shimmer

Shimmer Placeholder for Angular Applications. Improve the User Experience on your application by using shimmer placeholders which was made popular by Facebook

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit

@fivethree/lottie

🦁 Lottie Animation Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ata

angular-typing-animation

Angular 4 Typing Animation Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nac

ngx-animate-css-grid

Angular wrapper for animate-css-grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
2yrs ago
na

ngx-animations

An adaptation of Animate.css using @angular/animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
1yr ago
mc

manng-components

Library that contains components for faster development of angular projects

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
nfm

ng-flash-messages

💥 flash messages for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
3yrs ago
av

angular-velocity

AngularJS ngAnimate integration for Velocity's UI pack plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ngx

ngxani

A Simple Animation Plugin for Angular.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
ab

angular-bounce

Animate.css implementation for Angular4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago

clarity-animation

Unopinionated animation library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
af

angular-flippy

AngularJS directive implementation with a CSS3 flip animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
5yrs ago
la

lottie-angular2

Render After Effects animations on Angular based on lottie-web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
npt

ng2-page-transition

Simple Angular2 component to create a page transition animation on route changes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx

@cosoft/ngx

Ngx npm package

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
np

@ciri/ngx-popup

An angular popup component that can customize animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
nai

ngx-animate-in

Small angular library to make it easy to animate elements in when ever they enter the viewport

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nla

ng2-loading-animate

Loading animation for angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aaf

ack-angular-fx

Angular animations made easier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1mo ago

angular-dynamic-routing

Angular modules designed to use the output from Angular Front Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nt

ng-ticker

angular ticker/marquee library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
ns

ng4-swapper

A simple facade that leverages angular 4 animations to centralize animation logic for the use case of having child components that are swapped out from the parent using a common animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
na

nz-animate

Sickly simple animations for AngularJS -

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nsa

ng-slide-animations

Minimal angular.js implementation of slide-to-side animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ns

ngx-scenejs

🎬 Scene.js is JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago