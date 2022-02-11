Categories
10 Best Angular Animation Libraries
@angular/animations
The modern web developer’s platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
11
Performant
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
np
ng-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ngx-lottie
Fully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
tc
tsparticles-core
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa
angular-animations
✨ Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-animate
AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
css-animator
Animate elements using CSS classes with support for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
958
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsa
rfx-scroll-animation
Collection of packages useful for website development in angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-teximate
Angular text animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-countup
Animates a numerical value by counting to it - for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nra
ngx-router-animations
A collection of Router Animations for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@wizdm/animate
The ultimate SPA boilerplate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nao
ng2-animate-on-scroll
Simple Angular directive to add CSS animation class to element once scrolled to in the viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ng-animate
🌙 A collection of cool, reusable and flexible animations for Angular 9+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
la
lazy-attr
Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular2-counto
Angular 2 package for nice count animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
ng-lottie
Render After Effects animations on Angular based on lottie-web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-motion
Fancy CSS3 animations for AngularJS 1.2+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmi
ng-micro-interact
Micro Interaction Directive for Angular apps - based on native web animations and nothing more..
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sentinel-one/s1-lottie
🦄 Lottie Animation Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nw
ngx-wow
Angular module for WOW.js: a customizable library to reveal animations when you scroll.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-animate
A very cool angular animation library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
864
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-scrollreveal
Angular directives for ScrollReveal : a JavaScript library for easily animating elements as they enter/leave the viewport.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nab
@pixelbits/ngx-animation-builder
A library for building angular animations from JSON objects
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
@sreyaj/ng-shimmer
Shimmer Placeholder for Angular Applications. Improve the User Experience on your application by using shimmer placeholders which was made popular by Facebook
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@fivethree/lottie
🦁 Lottie Animation Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ata
angular-typing-animation
Angular 4 Typing Animation Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nac
ngx-animate-css-grid
Angular wrapper for animate-css-grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-animations
An adaptation of Animate.css using @angular/animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mc
manng-components
Library that contains components for faster development of angular projects
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nfm
ng-flash-messages
💥 flash messages for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
av
angular-velocity
AngularJS ngAnimate integration for Velocity's UI pack plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx
ngxani
A Simple Animation Plugin for Angular.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ab
angular-bounce
Animate.css implementation for Angular4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
clarity-animation
Unopinionated animation library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
af
angular-flippy
AngularJS directive implementation with a CSS3 flip animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
la
lottie-angular2
Render After Effects animations on Angular based on lottie-web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npt
ng2-page-transition
Simple Angular2 component to create a page transition animation on route changes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx
@cosoft/ngx
Ngx npm package
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
@ciri/ngx-popup
An angular popup component that can customize animation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nai
ngx-animate-in
Small angular library to make it easy to animate elements in when ever they enter the viewport
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nla
ng2-loading-animate
Loading animation for angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aaf
ack-angular-fx
Angular animations made easier
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-dynamic-routing
Angular modules designed to use the output from Angular Front Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng-ticker
angular ticker/marquee library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng4-swapper
A simple facade that leverages angular 4 animations to centralize animation logic for the use case of having child components that are swapped out from the parent using a common animation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
nz-animate
Sickly simple animations for AngularJS -
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsa
ng-slide-animations
Minimal angular.js implementation of slide-to-side animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-scenejs
🎬 Scene.js is JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
