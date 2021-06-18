Categories
5 Best Angular Action Sheet/Menu Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ngx-contextmenu
An Angular component to show a context menu on an arbitrary component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ctrl/ngx-rightclick
Context Menu Service for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@discordelia/contextmenu
A simple contextmenu component for Angular v9+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@kaiu/material-contextual-menu
Angular Material menu service, for opening contextual menu
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gd-contextmenu
This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
