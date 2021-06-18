openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Angular Action Sheet/Menu Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nc

ngx-contextmenu

An Angular component to show a context menu on an arbitrary component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@ctrl/ngx-rightclick

Context Menu Service for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
con

@discordelia/contextmenu

A simple contextmenu component for Angular v9+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
8mos ago

@kaiu/material-contextual-menu

Angular Material menu service, for opening contextual menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gc

gd-contextmenu

This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit