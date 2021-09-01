Categories
7 Best Angular 3D Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
atf
atft
Angular Template For Three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
3dwayfinder-angular
3D Wayfinder Angular Service and Directives
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
n3e
ng2-3d-editor
3D Viewer and Editor Javascript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ame
angular-map-editor
Angular map editor is a canvas-based interactive editor for 2D maps, like office floor maps etc. The initial trigger to create this library was a need to define a set of objects locations on 2D map, that will be then presented on 3D visualization of offic
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nv
@lumiscaphe/ng-viewer
Official Angular component for Lumiscaphe 3D Viewer
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
av
@lumiscaphe/angular-viewer
Official AngularJS component for Lumiscaphe 3D Viewer
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
att
app3d-three-template
3d angular component template for three.js: The component makes it easy the work to representing 3D scenes in the browser with the Three.js library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
