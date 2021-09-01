openbase logo
7 Best Angular 3D Libraries

atf

atft

Angular Template For Three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

3dwayfinder-angular

3D Wayfinder Angular Service and Directives

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
n3e

ng2-3d-editor

3D Viewer and Editor Javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ame

angular-map-editor

Angular map editor is a canvas-based interactive editor for 2D maps, like office floor maps etc. The initial trigger to create this library was a need to define a set of objects locations on 2D map, that will be then presented on 3D visualization of offic

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nv

@lumiscaphe/ng-viewer

Official Angular component for Lumiscaphe 3D Viewer

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
av

@lumiscaphe/angular-viewer

Official AngularJS component for Lumiscaphe 3D Viewer

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
att

app3d-three-template

3d angular component template for three.js: The component makes it easy the work to representing 3D scenes in the browser with the Three.js library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago